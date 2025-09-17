IT minister Sridhar urges Centre to open more passport offices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Tuesday, September 16, urged the Union Government to establish an additional Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Hyderabad to meet the growing demands of the city’s residents.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Passport Seva Kendra at Rayadurgam, the Minister pointed out that Hyderabad’s rapid expansion in all directions has increased the need for robust public service infrastructure, particularly in the area of passport services.

“More than one crore fresh passport applications are filed across India every year, and Telangana alone contributes around 11 lakh of these,” he said. He added that earlier, applicants had to wait for months, but now the Telangana Police completes verification within just three days, setting an example for other states.

Sridhar Babu also highlighted that the State govt is committed to technology-driven governance. “We are working to make services more transparent, efficient, and user-friendly,” he said. The new centre at Rayadurgam, he added, will be especially beneficial to IT professionals and students residing in the area.

The inauguration was attended by MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, MLC Mahender Reddy, MLA Arikapudi Gandhi, Secunderabad RPO Snehaja, and other officials.