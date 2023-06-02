Srinagar: Away from home, Telangana people celebrate formation day

Srinagar: Far away from home, a bunch of people from Telangana on Friday got to celebrate the formation day of their state with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Sinha had invited students and teachers of various institutions in the Union territory, who are from the southern state, to celebrate the Telangana Day at the Raj Bhavan here.

Those who joined the celebrations included the Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir, A Ravindranath, who expressed gratitude to the LG’s administration for the celebrations.

“I am thankful to the Jammu and Kashmir Government for organizing ‘Telangana Day’ event because after six decades of struggle, Telangana got its own identity,” Ravindranath told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

He said many students from Telangana were studying in different institutions in the UT and they felt happy to celebrate the event.

“The celebration has made them to feel at home away from home. Moreover, this event has helped different institutions coming together exchanging views. Today, I came to know some students who are hailing from my native place and I was emotionally attached to them,” Ravindranath said.

Students and faculty members of various institutions said the event made them feel at home.

“We got invitation from the governor house to celebrate Telangana Day. It was a great feeling to celebrate the formation day here. Thank you so much to the administration for inviting us,” Kranti Kumar, an assistant administrative officer at NIFT Budgam, said.

Arun Pandey, a student at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology, said he had never thought of celebrating the day in J-K.

J&K UT today celebrated Statehood Day of Telangana with the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Some glimpses of cultural programme organised earlier this evening at Raj Bhawan Srinagar.@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @OfficeOfLGJandK pic.twitter.com/513n0eoJsY — Information & PR, J&K (@diprjk) June 2, 2023

“Today, we are celebrating Telangana formation day at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar. We feel very good for this initiative and I am very thankful to them for organising this event. We had never thought we could celebrate this day here,” he said.

Dr K Swami, a faculty at NIT Srinagar, said it felt very nice to celebrate the day in the valley.

B Krishna, assistant professor, NIT, said, “We have been invited by the LG to celebrate Telangana day… We are feeling very happy as we are unable to celebrate this day in Hyderabad. But, the government has given us this opportunity to celebrate this day with our students. We are very thankful to them.”

Speaking at the event, LG Sinha said the country is prospering and in the times to come, Telangana will play its role to contribute for the development of India.

“The country has a lot of expectations from the youth from Telangana who are present here today. Today, as India is standing tall in the world, we all feel very proud and I think, the time has come to fulfil what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on August 15 that it is the time of India…it is the time of Telangana, the right time for all of us,” Sinha said.

A programme was also organised at the event depicting the culture of J-K as well as Telangana.