Srisailam reservoir experiences high inflows, water released to Nagarjuna Sagar

Hyderabad: The Srisailam reservoir on the Krishna river is currently experiencing substantial inflows, prompting the irrigation department to lift the radial crest gates up to 10 feet and release water to the downstream Nagarjuna Sagar Dam.

As of the latest data, the inflows to Srisailam Reservoir stand at 2,13,624 cusecs, while the outflows are at 1,22,876 cusecs. The reservoir has a total storage capacity of 885 feet.

The officials have also begun power generation at the left and right hydropower stations of the reservoir.