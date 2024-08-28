Srisailam reservoir experiences high inflows, water released to Nagarjuna Sagar

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th August 2024 11:27 am IST
Srisailam reservoir experiences high inflows, water released to Nagarjuna Sagar
The Srisailam reservoir.

Hyderabad: The Srisailam reservoir on the Krishna river is currently experiencing substantial inflows, prompting the irrigation department to lift the radial crest gates up to 10 feet and release water to the downstream Nagarjuna Sagar Dam.

As of the latest data, the inflows to Srisailam Reservoir stand at 2,13,624 cusecs, while the outflows are at 1,22,876 cusecs. The reservoir has a total storage capacity of 885 feet.

Also Read
Orange alert issued: IMD Hyderabad warns of very heavy rains

The officials have also begun power generation at the left and right hydropower stations of the reservoir.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th August 2024 11:27 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button