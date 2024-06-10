SRK, Akshay Kumar’s heartwarming hug steals show at PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi: In a moment that radiated warmth and camaraderie, Bollywood stalwarts Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar shared an embrace at the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, igniting a flurry of admiration from fans across the internet.

Captured in a photograph by ANI, the duo’s affectionate gesture captured the essence of the event, with SRK donning an elegant all-black ensemble while Akshay opted for a striking purple shirt paired with black pants.

Accompanying the luminaries were an array of Bollywood luminaries, including Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, and Vikrant Massey, who graced the prestigious occasion with their presence.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth added to the star-studded affair, journeying to New Delhi to partake in the momentous event.

Draped in an ethereal white and golden saree, Kangana Ranaut epitomized grace as she arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

Having emerged victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi constituency, Kangana arrived at the venue while sporting her signature bob hairstyle and a minimalistic makeup look. She accessorized her attire with a resplendent necklace and earrings, exuding regality with every step.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar made a dapper statement in formal attire, donning a pink shirt paired with black pants as he graced the venue with his presence. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, arrived at the ceremony, exuding charm in his classic black attire and trademark ponytail.

The event also witnessed the attendance of business magnate Mukesh Ambani, along with his son Anant Ambani.

As President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi and his team of ministers, the solemnity of the occasion was palpable.

Prime Minister Modi, clad in a full-sleeved white kurta with churidar and a blue half jacket, epitomized simplicity and statesmanship as he embarked on his third successive term.

With the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA securing a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi’s re-election marks a historic moment in Indian politics, with the NDA clinching 293 seats, including 240 won solely by the BJP.

As Narendra Modi assumes office for his third term, he joins the esteemed ranks of India’s leaders, following in the footsteps of founding Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as the second leader to secure a third consecutive term.