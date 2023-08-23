SRK and Karan Johar offer namaz together in this old photo?

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s two talented celebrities Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar share a very close bond. What started as a professional collaboration soon blossomed into an unbreakable friendship that has stood the test of time. The two icons, often seen together at various events and personal milestones. Today, they are more than just industry associates – they are family.

And now, a throwback photo of SRK and KJo is resurfacing on Instagram, showcasing a touching moment between the two and it’s taking social media by storm.

The viral image features the two icons engaged in a serene moment of offering namaz. The photo is the behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of the 2010 film “My Name Is Khan,” a movie that was helmed by Karan Johar himself.

Back in 2010, “My Name Is Khan” was a groundbreaking film that not only showcased the brilliant acting prowess of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol but also underscored Karan Johar’s directorial finesse.

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki. Karan, on the other hand, is enjoying the success of his most recent directorial venture ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.