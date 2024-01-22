SRK asks Shoaib Malik why he married Sania Mirza, watch his reply

Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events, cricketer Shoaib Malik revealed his third marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed, leaving both Indian and Pakistani fans shocked. The wedding ceremony took place on January 20. The couple shared pictures on social media with the caption, “Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs.”

Amid swirling rumours about his separation from former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, Shoaib’s announcement sparked a flurry of reactions. Sania Mirza’s family later confirmed their divorce, stating that it had occurred several months ago. Sania urged fans to avoid speculation.

As news circulated, old videos of Shoaib and Sania are resurfacing on the internet. One particular clip of their interview with superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gaining attention. In the video, SRK asked Sania what led to their quick marriage, to which she humorously responded, “I’ve seen a lot in him. He’s quite shy; you need to teach him how to talk.” SRK then posed the same question to Shoaib, who replied, “Sonchne ka time nai mila aur usse pehle shadi hogayi.”

The resurfaced clip has prompted a wave of support for Sania Mirza on social media, with fans expressing disappointment in Shoaib for what they perceive as betrayal.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik had a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding at Hyderabad’s Taj Krishna Hotel in 2010 and share parenting responsibilities for their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.