SRK avoids hugging burqa-clad fan, wins hearts, video goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is not only known for his onscreen charm and movies, but also his offscreen personality and heartwarming moments. He is one of the Bollywood’s most beloved and respected actors.

An old video of King Khan is resurfacing online that show the actor meeting his fans on stage during an event. What stands out in the clip is SRK’s respectful gesture towards a burqa-clad female fan. While he hugs other fans, when the hijabi fan approaches, he respectfully greets her with ‘Assalamualikum’ without engaging in physical contact.

The video that was reshared by one of the fan clubs of SRK on Instagram is being widely praised for showcasing SRK’s deep respect for individuals and their beliefs, earning admiration from fans online.

On the professional front, SRK is gearing up for his upcoming projects, including Pathaan 2 and Suhana Khan’s King. Fans eagerly await his return to the silver screen again and filming for these projects expected to commence soon.