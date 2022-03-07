SRK charges 100cr for Pathan; see Deepika, John Abraham’s fee

Mumbai: One of the Bollywood‘s highly anticipated upcoming movies ‘Pathan’ is creating much hype ever since it was announced. Thanks to the film’s star cast — Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Pathan Cast Remuneration

Earlier, we have informed you about SRK’s hefty pay that he is taking home for Pathan. The superstar is reportedly getting paid Rs 100 crore plus his share of profits. Do you know how much Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are getting paid?

According to reports, John, who will be seen playing the role of an antagonist, is being paid Rs 20 crore for the same. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has been cast as the female lead and she is taking home a huge Rs 15 crore.

SRK announces release date

Shah Rukh Khan, who is all set to return on big screen after the hiatus of three long years, recently shared the teaser for his upcoming film Pathaan and announced the release date.

“I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you,” he wrote on social media.

Pathan went in the floors in November last year. The shooting of the film was put on hold after the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and then further delayed when SRK got busy with the Aryan Khan case.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone recently left for Spain for a month-long schedule of shoot. The famous bull fight stadium in Madrid is one of the main locations for this schedule.