SRK, Gauri Khan’s new dance video goes crazy viral

Mumbai: The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and his queen, Gauri Khan, proved once again that they are the ultimate power couple as they graced the dance floor at Alanna Panday’s wedding. The stunning duo looked like royalty as they swayed to the beat of AP Dhillon’s Dil Nu, accompanied by Alanna’s mother, Deanne Panday.

The trio was clearly lost in the moment as they held hands and danced in a circle, enjoying every second of the joyous occasion. The party was glitzy and glamorous, with celebrities like Kim Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, and VJ Anusha Dandekar in attendance. The show, however, was truly stolen by SRK and Gauri’s electrifying performance. Video of their dance is going crazy viral on social media.

It’s no secret that the Khan family is close to Alanna’s parents and uncle, so seeing them all together to celebrate such a special occasion was heartwarming. Suhana Khan, Gauri, and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter attended the pre-wedding festivities, adding to the celebrity-studded affair.

The Khans looked every bit the power couple, with Shah Rukh Khan in a suave black suit and Gauri shining elegance in a stunning green gown. They were the epitome of grace and class as they moved to the beat.