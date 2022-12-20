SRK refers himself as ‘Shekhar Radha Krishna’ in this old video

Mumbai: The ‘Besharam Rang’ song of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ is creating a lot of buzz online after its release on YouTube. While some people are supporting Pathaan cast, others are demanding the custome of the actress in the song or seek ban on the movie. At first, political leaders affiliated with right wing parties raised objections over the saffron swim suit worn by Deepika Padukone in the song. They were joined by few other Hindu organisation leaders and hate mongers later.

Amid all this fuss which is trending pan-India, Shah Rukh Khan’s old video is doing rounds on social media platforms. In the video Khan is seen replying to someone who posed a question about his religion and name. The Superstar explained to the fan that there would be no difference if the former would have been born in a different community.

Shah Rukh is seen saying, ”I think artists have this tendency to transcend that you don’t really consider who was from what community, what sect. You just like it! or you don’t like it! I would still smell as sweet! whatever name you call me by!”

Check out the viral video here.

Despite hate trends such as #BycottPathaan which are surfacing online, Khan is seen promoting the film continuously. Some prominent personalities like Prakash Raj and Onir also came to the rescue of Khan and Pathaan makers. They tweeted in support of Khan and Deepika.

It is relevant to mention here that Shah Rukh Khan is known for enjoying a secular household. He has always been vocal about secularism. The superstar is married to Gauri Khan and the couple has three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam together.

SRK is a muslim by birth, but he believes in worshipping and respecting all other religions. In a 2005 documentary — The Inner and Outer World of Shah Rukh Khan, Khan revealed that his kids are open to all religions and that they recite Gayatri mantra and offer Namaz with equal faith and enthusiasm.

Bollywood’s Badshah has also two other big projects in his pipeline — Dunki and Jawaan.