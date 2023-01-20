SRK says NO to The Kapil Sharma Show, Bigg Boss 16; know why

Mumbai: As Pathaan was in controversy for around two months, it was expected that SRK would leave no stone unturned to promote the film everywhere but it did not happen. The Pathan team is doing totally low-key promotions. Along with SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also seems disappeared and no one is seen actively promoting the film.

It is believed that SRK has chosen not to engage in media interactions or interviews and also advised other team members to do so. Rumours suggest that King Khan has also recently turned down promotions on reality shows. He has said that he is not comfortable with promotional strategies currently as he has been in controversies for no reason for a long time.

According to ETimes reports, a close source around the development revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will not attend Bigg Boss 16 to promote Pathaan. According to the sources, Bollywood’s Badshah would prefer to reach his audience directly.

Khan has earlier promoted ‘Pathaan’ on Twitter during the AskSRK session. It is also reported that SRK turned down a promotional offer from comedian Kapil Sharma for The Kapil Sharma Show too.

Despite not promoting the film actively and being in controversies, it is predicted that the film will earn around Rs 30-35 crores on the opening day.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film will be released on 25th January 2023.