SRK talks about his love for Dubai; check out his villa photos

Mumbai: Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan’s presence today at the Dubai World Government Summit of 2024 took everyone by surprise. During the event, King Khan spoke about his love for Dubai and his house in the city.
Speaking at the event, SRK said, “I spend a lot of time here. I have a beautiful house which has been given to me by Nakhil. And it’s one of the nicest places in the world because nobody troubles me. And his Excellency the Prime Minister also just told me that he stays next to it. So the next New Year party is with him. He’s a good neighbor, but it’s really nice. I enjoy being in Dubai. I really love being here.”
SRK’s Villa In Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah
SRK’s lavish villa ‘Jannat’, is located in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, which is known to be the world’s largest man-made island.
The villa now carries a price tag of Rs 18cr and is built over a massive 14,000 sq ft plot. This beautiful household is the paradise of elegance and class, with six big rooms, two remote-controlled garages, a private pool, and marvelous views of the beach.
While his next project is highly anticipated by the fans, the actor gave a hint of his coming wish. “I think I’ll start one in March-April now. I’ve been attempting to do a film that feels more age-real to me, where I can still play the protagonist and the star.”
He has a movie with his daughter Suhana Khan and YRF’s big project ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’.