SRK to Big B: List of Bollywood’s TOP 10 highly educated actors

Mumbai: In India, it is the dream of most of the people to play roles in films to earn both fame and wealth. There are several people who are highly qualified or left their professions as per their degree and opted to make careers in tinsel town. People who are associated with the showbiz industry earn a lot of money and fame and that is why cinema is everyone’s choice.

In this write-up, we have compiled a list of top highest qualified actors of Bollywood and to know whether your favourite actor is highly qualified or not, keep scrolling.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the best actors of India and enjoys a huge fan following. The actor completed his graduation in 1962 from Kirori Mal College which is affiliated to University of Delhi.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan studied in St Columba’s School in Delhi and was among the toppers of the school. He pursued his Bachelor’s from Hansraj College, Delhi and then completed his Masters in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia.

3. Parineeti Chopra

One of the actors who is good at studies is Parineeti Chopra. She studied at Convent of Jesus and Mary in Ambala and then went to Manchester Business School. She possesses a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School, England.

4. John Abraham

John Abraham did his schooling from Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai and graduated from Jai Hind College. He has also completed his Masters degree from MET Institute of Management. He possesses an MBA degree.

5. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is one of the actresses who have completed their education from foreign universities. She has a degree in History and Political Science from Columbia University.

6. Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has completed his schooling in Chandigarh. He pursued his Masters degree in Mass Communication from School of Communication Studies, Punjab University. He is among the few celebrities who have completed their Masters.

7. Vidya Balan

Popular actress Vidya Balan has completed her Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from St. Xavier’s College. She also pursued a Masters degree from University of Mumbai.

8. Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda studied commerce and completed his graduation in Marketing. He completed his MBA HR from Australia.

9. Soha Ali Khan

The British School is one of the popular schools in New Delhi and Soha Ali khan has completed her schooling from this school. She completed her Bachelors from Balliol College, Oxford in Modern History and then pursued Masters in International Relations from London School of Economics and Political Science.

10. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is an engineer by her degree and has earned her Bachelors in Computer engineering. She has worked as a software developer prior to making debut in Bollywood.