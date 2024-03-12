SRK to Katrina: Actors’ multicrore gifts for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

Mumbai: The pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was nothing short of a grand spectacle. Held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, this three-day affair brought top-notch business and showbiz sectors together. From Rihanna’s mesmerizing performance to Mehendi ceremonies, every moment was steeped in luxury and elegance.

The Gifts That Left Everyone Awestruck

While the festivities dazzled the guests, it was the gifts best showed upon the soon-to-be-married couple that truly stole the show. (The below list is as per multiple reports including Bollywood Shaadis).

Shah Rukh Khan’s Gesture

Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as Anant Ambani’s godfather, went above and beyond to shower his love on the couple. His gift? A ‘Mercedes Benz 300 SLR’, valued at an astounding Rs. 5 crores, as per multiple reports.

Salman Khan’s Thoughtful Tokens

Salman Khan, who shares a brotherly bond with Anant, reportedly presented him with a ‘customized watch’. A timepiece that reflects their camaraderie and mutual respect. But that’s not all—Salman also adorned the Ambani family’s choti bahu, Radhika, with a pair of exquisite diamond earrings.

Kiara, Katrina, and Vicky’s Precious Offerings

Kiara, a childhood friend of Isha Ambani, gifted the couple a set of ‘Gold-plated and diamond-studded idols of Laxmi Ganesh’. A divine blessing for their union. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal chose to gift Radhika a stunning ‘Diamond necklace and bracelet’.

Ranveer and Deepika’s Timeless Gesture

Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone contributed to the celebrations by gifting Anant and Radhika watches worth a whopping Rs. 1 crore.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, on July 12th.