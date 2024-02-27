SRK to perform on THESE songs at Anant Ambani’s wedding

Mumbai: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is all set to get married to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

The couple’s pre-wedding festivities will take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1 to March 3, and the functions are expected to happen in a traditional yet grand way.

Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding Festivities

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s upcoming pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar are anticipated to be extravagant, with over 1,200 guests slated to attend the celebrations at Reliance Township. The event will feature dazzling performances by multiple artists, promising to be a grand spectacle.

Image Source: Instagram

The Ambani family, known for their extensive network and global influence, has meticulously planned a three-day extravaganza that promises to be nothing short of spectacular. Each day of the wedding festivities is themed, adding an extra layer of grandeur to the celebrations.

Bollywood Extravaganza

The highlight of the evening will undoubtedly be the star-studded performances. Bollywood celebrities have been rehearsing tirelessly to put up a show that will leave the audience spellbound. But one performance that everyone is eagerly awaiting is that of King Khan himself—Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK To Perform At Ambani Wedding Celebrations

Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen at the Reliance township in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities are set to take place.

Image Source: X

Fans are buzzing with anticipation, speculating on which songs Shah Rukh Khan will groove to. It is being said that he will blend his recent blockbuster hits from movies like ‘Jhoom e Pathaan’ from Pathaan and ‘Chaleya’, ‘Zinda Banda’ from Jawan with some of his old chartbuster songs.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Fees for Wedding Performance

Multiple reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan demands Rs 3-4 crores for a wedding performance. But the Bollywood megastar also makes sure that he only does so for people he knows, or when it’s a special request. And for performance at Ambani’s function, we are sure he must be charging a staggering amount.

Anant Ambani is set to marry Radhika Merchant in July in Mumbai.