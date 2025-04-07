SRK to Tabu: Celebs speaking Hyderabadi will leave you saying ‘kiraak’

Hyderabad isn’t just famous for its stunning architectural masterpieces and irresistible biryani, it’s also a city that speaks in a language as flavorful as its food. Known as the ‘Nawaabon Ka Sheher’, Hyderabad boasts a slang that’s as unique and eclectic as its culture.

Over the years, its distinct lingo has found fans across the country, with several Bollywood stars, cricketers, and public figures embracing the Hyderabadi accent in the most entertaining ways.

From hilarious banter to viral moments, celebrities have time and again showcased their love for the city’s sing-song dialect. Whether it’s Sania Mirza’s side-splitting one-liners, Vijay Varma and Dia Mirza’s laugh-out-loud Hyderabadi skit, or Amitabh Bachchan learning slang from boxer Nikhat Zareen on national television, these moments are nothing short of gold.

Let’s rewind and revisit some of the most iconic Hyderabadi moments from the stars we love.

Tabu’s ‘Baigan Mein Milaate’ Moment

Actress Tabu, a proud Hyderabadi, has never shied away from showing her love for the city. In one hilarious video that is still viral, she played a game called ‘Cry On Command’ with host Naveen Polishetty. When Naveen began speaking in pure Hyderabadi style, Tabu couldn’t help but burst into laughter. Her witty response, “Baigan ke baatan kare toh baigan mein ich milaate,” had co-stars Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in splits.

Amitabh Bachchan learns Hyderabadi from Nikhat Zareen

In one of the episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, boxing champ Nikhat Zareen gave Amitabh Bachchan a crash course in Hyderabadi slang. From “Kya miya kya haal hai?” to “Mout daldere social media mein,” Big B gamely repeated every line in his iconic baritone. They even gave his classic “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare…” dialogue a Deccani twist, making it a moment to remember.

KBC dekhna nakko bhulo aaj raat 9 baje sirf @SonyTV par 😃 https://t.co/dgBWDKFLJe — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) September 5, 2022

Dia Mirza and Vijay Varma’s Viral Banter

Bollywood stars Dia Mirza and Vijay Varma, both Hyderabad natives, stole the show in Aapka Apna Zakir with epic lines. Their tongue-in-cheek Hyderabadi banter had the internet rolling with laughter.

Sania Mirza’s Epic Hyderabadi One-Liners

In a fun segment with Brut India, tennis star Sania Mirza and her sister Anam took on the ‘Hyderabadi Translation Challenge’. When asked to translate “Your outfit is lit,” Sania quipped, “Kya lightan maarre!” Their take on “Don’t beat around the bush” as “Baigan ke baatan nakko karo” had the host completely baffled and viewers laughing out loud.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Hyderabadi slang

SRK’s mother hailing from Hyderabad has always kept the city close to his heart. At the Zero movie launch, King Khan surprised fans by slipping into Hyderabadi slang, adding yet another reason why Hyderabadis love him.

Salman Khan speaks Hyderabadi on Bigg Boss

During Bigg Boss 16, contestant Arun Mashettey brought Hyderabadi flavour to the national stage and even Salman Khan joined in the fun. On one episode, Salman greeted him with, “Hyderabadi potta kahan hai?” and encouraged him to narrate Bigg Boss events in his local style. The result? A Weekend Ka Vaar full of laughs and Deccani delight.

Hyderabad’s slang is not just a dialect, it’s a vibe. And when celebrities embrace it with love and humour, it becomes a celebration of the city’s unmatched personality. Check out the full video of more celebs including Harsha Bhogle, Harbhajan Singh, Vidya Balan and others acing Hyderabadi slang like a pro.