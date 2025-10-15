SRK’s daughter dances to ‘Kajra Re’ with boyfriend, video viral

Hyderabad: Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali party was once again a star-studded event filled with Bollywood’s biggest names, glittering fashion, and festive energy. Among the many viral moments, one video has taken the internet by storm. It shows Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, and her rumored boyfriend, Agastya Nanda, dancing together to Aishwarya Rai’s hit song “Kajra Re.”

The Viral Dance Moment

The video, shared by fashion influencer Sakshi Sindwani, captures Suhana and Agastya dancing in perfect sync. Suhana looked stunning in a purple saree, while Agastya wore a black kurta-pyjama. Both were seen smiling and enjoying the lively beats. Shweta Bachchan, Agastya’s mother, also joined them on the dance floor, adding more charm to the clip. Fans called the trio adorable and couldn’t stop gushing over their chemistry.

The choice of “Kajra Re” added a special touch since the original song featured Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai in Bunty Aur Babli. Watching Shweta dance to the same track years later created a sweet full-circle moment for fans.

Suhana and Agastya’s Growing Bond

Suhana and Agastya made their acting debut together in Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies” (2023). Since then, rumors about their relationship have continued, though neither has confirmed it. Their frequent public appearances keep fans curious about their bond.

Professionally, Agastya is set to appear in Sriram Raghavan’s “Ikkis,” while Suhana will soon be seen alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in “King,” directed by Siddharth Anand.