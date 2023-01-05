SRK's daughter Suhana Khan is dating...

Mumbai: Most of the celebrity kids enjoy massive fan following because of their parents. From celebrities to star kids, fans and paps are watching every activity of the stars associated with tinsel town personalities. Most of the stars are rumored to be dating other B-town celebrities but what is today new in the rumour mill is that now Suhana Khan is believed to be dating Agastya Nanda.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s angel, Suhana Khan is reportedly dating Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Speculation is rife that the two star kids have fallen in love while working on their debut acting project. The duo is soon to debut in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’.

Rumors mills said that Agastya Nanda had introduced Suhana Khan as his partner to all the family members during the Christmas brunch hosted by the Kapoor family with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson.

It is reported that most people in the production house had learned about their bond in August 2022 after they started spending a lot of time together. It might be noted that neither Agastya nor Suhana has revealed their relationship status yet.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, ‘The Archies’ will mark the acting debuts of both Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. The production house has recently wrapped up the shoot and ‘The Archies’ is scheduled to digitally premiere on Netflix this year.