SRK’s first reaction on his Umrah is here, watch viral video

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, one of the biggest superstars in the Indian film industry, recently made his first trip to the holy city of Mecca for the Islamic pilgrimage ‘Umrah’. But, fans were left perplexed over his silence about the religious trip and wondered why did not share any visuals on his Instagram. A few die-hard fans have been waiting for SRK’s reaction on how he felt after performing his first ever Umrah.

The actor’s first reaction to the experience has now caught our attention. While scrolling through Instagram, we got our hands on one unseen clip from his Red Sea International Film Festival appearance in Jeddah. One of the media personnel can he heard posing a question to SRK about his Umrah, to which the DDLJ actor replies, “It was wonderful, very spiritual and very beautiful.” Check out the video here.

Despite being a busy and in-demand actor, SRK made time for the important spiritual journey, and his reaction to the experience has struck a chord with many of his fans and admirers. Going by his reaction, it’s clear that the trip was a deeply meaningful and moving experience for the actor, and one that he will remember for the rest of his life.

On the professional front, SRK’s Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone is slated to hit the screens on January 25. He also has Dunki and Jawaan in the pipeline.