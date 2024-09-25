SRK’s host avatar to Rekha’s performance: IIFA 2024 updates

New Delhi: In just two days, Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, will be indulged in the euphoric spirit of Indian cinema, courtesy IIFA 2024.

The new edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will take place in the Arab city from September 27 to September 29.

The three-day gala is set to kick-start with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be honoured at the event.

On the second day, stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night.

Excited to host IIFA, SRK earlier said, “IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September.”

Karan Johar also shared his excitement and deep personal connection with IIFA, saying, “For more than two decades, IIFA has been a defining part of my journey. My father, with his extensive industry experience and vision, was a significant member of IIFA’s advisory board in its early years, contributing to its mission of celebrating Indian cinema. His association with IIFA was a source of immense pride, further cementing our family’s deep connection with the Indian film industry and its international outreach. It’s an absolute honour to reignite the magic on the iconic IIFA stage for an unprecedented third showcase this September alongside my dear friend Shah Rukh Khan.”

Recently, SRK and Karan were seen together IIFA pre event in Mumbai, where the duo displayed their fun bond.

The duo engaged in some light-hearted banter when SRK teased Karan for hosting more chat shows and focusing less on films. Shah Rukh shared that Karan told him that he wouldn’t be available for the rehearsals and planning to do it over Zoom as he is good at hosting shows.

“Karan told me he won’t be rehearsing for hosting, he’ll do it on Zoom. He said, ‘Bhai main Zoom pe kar lunga… main itna jaldi karta hu. Main toh itna hosting karta hu na.’ Chat show bhi host karta hai, film show bhi host karta hai… picture bhi toh bana mere bhai tu (make films also),'” said SRK in a light-hearted way, adding, “Kitna host karega tu.”

Karan agreed and shared, ” I was thinking the same when Siddhant (Chaturvedi) said the same thing, I was like this is sounding so wrong on all levels for a filmmaker. I should be making more movies. That is exactly what I should be doing,” said the filmmaker, who also hosts the popular celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’.

SRK and Karan worked on several films together including ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’, ‘My Name is Khan’, and ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’.

Interestingly, the second day will see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time.

Rekha last performed at the IIFA in 2018. From ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ to ‘Salam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan,’ she left everyone smitten with her ‘adaa’. She was joined by stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar on the stage.

On her upcoming act, Rekha in a note shared by the IIFA team, said, “IIFA holds a special place in my heart, representing not just a celebration of Indian cinema but a vibrant fusion of art, culture, and love on a global stage. It feels like home – a beautiful showcase where the magic of Indian cinema truly comes alive, and I’ve had the privilege of experiencing that magic first-hand over the years.”

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also add chaar chand to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artistes such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.