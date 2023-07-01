SRK’s Jawan earns Rs 36 crores already, here’s how

Mumbai: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is preparing to entertain audiences with Jawan, an action thriller directed by Atlee Kumar. Lady Superstar Nayanthara is the film’s female lead. The film is looking for a worldwide release in September 2023.

Jawan, which features King Khan in the main role, has already garnered the attention of audiences with its stellar star cast. Along with the cast, its music has made headlines too. The movie has sold its music right for a tremendous amount. Keep reading for more details.

Jawan Music Rights Sold

According to the latest report in India Today, it appears that there was an intense battle for the rights of the movie songs. Many popular music labels were competing with each other to seal the deal. But it looks like T-Series won the race. Yes. The buzz is true. The music rights of Atlee-directorial have been sold for a massive amount of Rs 36 crore to the music label T- Series.

The highly anticipated movie which is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment, is slated to hit the theatres on 7 September 2023.