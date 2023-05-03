SRK’s Jawan gets postponed, see new release date

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan turned out to be his highest-grossing film and his fans are now waiting for his next film ‘Jawan’ to get released soon. Helmed by Atlee Kumar, Jawan was set to release on June 2 but now reports are surfacing that the movie will hit the theaters on June 29.

Yes, multiple reports claim that the teaser or trailer of Jawan isn’t out yet because the film is getting postponed. A report in Bollywood Hungama quoting a source reads, ”If it releases on the 29th, it can have a four-day weekend and also get the advantage of the Bakri Eid holiday on its release day. Moreover, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2 were slated to arrive in cinemas on July 7. Both got pushed last week. Many believed that these movies were postponed as they don’t want to get in the way of the Jawan wave”

Trade analyst Girish Johar tweeted, “With the buzz around #JAWAN sooo hot and team @iamsrk @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt being silent so far. I feel 2nd June date maybe changed as the film is MEGAA HUUUGE and a MAMMOTH machinery is required to pull this multi lingual release successfully at a GLOBAL level !!! #AskSRK Sir pls enlighten @iamsrk #JawanUpdate.”

If Jawan is released on 29th of June then it will clash with Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. It is also predicted that if the release date of the movie is rescheduled to 29 th of June, Satyaprem Ki Katha will be postponed.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra along with Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.