SRK’s Jawan Netflix release date locked, check here

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has entertained audiences with two blockbuster films this year and is set to appear on the big screen again by the end of the year with Dunki. The actor’s two films – Pathaan and Jawan have managed to break various records and are now among Bollywood’s highest-grossing films.

As the fans are eagerly waiting to see King Khan in Dunki in December, people who love to watch movies in their comfort zone at home are waiting for Jawan’s OTT release. The movie has been making waves the past few days and SRK’s fans are waiting for the official release date.

The streaming platform Netflix has owned Jawan’s OTT rights and it is rumoured now that the movie will be released on the OTT giant on SRK’s birthday which is on November 2. Netflix shared a big hint on X (formerly Twitter) saying that there are five days to go for King Khan’s birthday. The next day OTT gaint shared on the X again that there were only four days to go for SRK’s birthday.

It is rumoured that Netflix will stream the movie on the day of SRK’s birthday and it is a piece of great news for those who are waiting to watch the movie at home or somewhere in a cosy atmosphere.

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Atlee Kumar, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra among others. The movie is directed by Atlee Kumar.