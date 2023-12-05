SRK’s Jeddah diaries: Umrah, Dunki shoot, shopping, and more

Mumbai: The much-anticipated Bollywood collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani, titled ‘Dunki’, is scheduled to hit theaters on December 21. The makers have treated fans with a teaser, two songs, and now the eagerly awaited trailer was unveiled as Drop 4 today.

The trailer opens with Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Hardy, intricately narrating his friendships, roots, and profound connection to his homeland. Packed with a blend of action, drama, emotions, and humor, the trailer promises an engaging cinematic experience.

Dunki Shooting Location: Jeddah

Notably, the filming of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki took place in diverse locations around the world, including Mumbai, Kashmir, London, Budapest, Jeddah, Neom, and Jabalpur.

A noteworthy 12-day schedule in November 2022 was dedicated to shooting in Saudi Arabia, covering Jeddah and Neom.

Managing Director of NEOM, Wayne Borg during Red Sea Film:



Saudi Arabia's NEOM has attracted its first Bollywood shoot with "Dunki," starring Shah Rukh Khan, having filmed at the location.



Neom has hosted an estimated 26 productions over the past 18 months.

The Jeddah schedule gained significant attention, especially as Shah Rukh Khan, post-shoot, embarked on a spiritual journey to Makkah to perform his first Umrah.

Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca, proud fans react: 'May Allah accept him'



Shah Rukh Khan performed Umrah in Mecca ahead of Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. The holy city is just a few hours away from Jeddah.

Scenes from the trailer showcase the scenic beauty of Jeddah, adding an international flavor to the film.

Expressing gratitude, Shah Rukh Khan had also thanked the Saudi authorities for providing spectacular locations, impeccable arrangements, and warm hospitality.

Shah Rukh Khan thanked the Saudi authorities: "A very big Shukran to the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth…"

Check out all his photos and videos from Jeddah.

Crowd gathered in Jeddah Water Front Area after they got to know that Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for #Dunki in their city.



Global Superstar for a reason

Heavy security at Shah Rukh Khan's shooting location in Jeddah for #Dunki, taking pictures and videos are not allowed as per the current scenario. The movie is going to be massive, everything looks fresh



All the best @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/hDnRAn83KQ — Gulsan ᴰᵁᴺᴷᴵ (@OhMyGuls) November 19, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan at super market in Jeddah

After wrapping the Saudi schedule of the film and Umrah, SRK was seen at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, where he was felicitated.