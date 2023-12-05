SRK’s Jeddah diaries: Umrah, Dunki shoot, shopping, and more

Mumbai: The much-anticipated Bollywood collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani, titled ‘Dunki’, is scheduled to hit theaters on December 21. The makers have treated fans with a teaser, two songs, and now the eagerly awaited trailer was unveiled as Drop 4 today.
The trailer opens with Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Hardy, intricately narrating his friendships, roots, and profound connection to his homeland. Packed with a blend of action, drama, emotions, and humor, the trailer promises an engaging cinematic experience.
Dunki Shooting Location: Jeddah
Notably, the filming of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki took place in diverse locations around the world, including Mumbai, Kashmir, London, Budapest, Jeddah, Neom, and Jabalpur.
A noteworthy 12-day schedule in November 2022 was dedicated to shooting in Saudi Arabia, covering Jeddah and Neom.
The Jeddah schedule gained significant attention, especially as Shah Rukh Khan, post-shoot, embarked on a spiritual journey to Makkah to perform his first Umrah.
Scenes from the trailer showcase the scenic beauty of Jeddah, adding an international flavor to the film.
Expressing gratitude, Shah Rukh Khan had also thanked the Saudi authorities for providing spectacular locations, impeccable arrangements, and warm hospitality.
After wrapping the Saudi schedule of the film and Umrah, SRK was seen at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, where he was felicitated.