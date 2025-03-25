SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani’s reported salary as of 2025

Pooja is also the gatekeeper of his professional affairs, taking care of legal matters and major business operations

Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja Dadlani (Instagram)

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is not just a superstar, he is an emotion. While the world knows him as the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood, there is one person who plays a pivotal role in shaping and managing his empire. She is none other than Pooja Dadlani.

More than just a manager, she has been the strategic mastermind behind SRK’s professional and business decisions for over 12 years.

About Pooja Dadlani

A Mumbai native, Pooja Dadlani has been managing Shah Rukh Khan’s work since 2012, and over time, she has become an indispensable part of his family. From handling his film projects and brand endorsements to overseeing Red Chillies Entertainment and the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, she ensures everything runs smoothly.

She is also the gatekeeper of his professional affairs, taking care of legal matters and major business operations.

With such a crucial role in Shah Rukh Khan’s life, it’s no surprise that Pooja Dadlani earns big every year. According to media reports from 2022, 2023, and 2024, her annual earnings ranged between Rs 7 to Rs 9 crore. As of 2025, her salary is expected to be well above Rs 9 crore, with sources from SRK’s fan clubs even claiming that she holds the title of the highest-paid celebrity manager in the country.

Well, Pooja’s journey with the superstar continues to flourish, making her one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry today.

