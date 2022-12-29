SSC exams in Telangana to commence from April 3: Sabitha Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to hold the SSC exams from April 3. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has directed the Controller of Examinations to release the exam schedule with complete details.

She further said that there will be six exam papers in the SSC examination. The time limit for each subject is fixed at 3 hours. The examinations will be conducted with 100 percent syllabus. Officials have been asked to release model papers for the benefit of students. Officials have also been instructed to make all the necessary arrangements for the exams.

Telangana SSC pre-final exams in February-March

Special classes will be organized for the students and these classes will continue even during the holidays. Officials have been asked to give special attention to weak students in certain subjects.

Pre-final exams will be held in February and March. Officials were directed to improve the results of government schools as well as private schools.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Education Department V Karuna, Director of School Education Devsena, Commissioner of Government Examinations Krishna Rao, and others.

SSC science question paper consists of two parts

In the Telangana SSC exams, there will be six papers with equal weightage to all subjects i.e., 100 marks for each subject with a ratio of 20:80 for formative assessments and SSC public examination.

However, in the case of science subject, the question paper consists of two parts i.e., Physical Science and Biological Science. Separate question papers and answer scripts should be given for both Physical and Biological Sciences.