SSMB 29: Mahesh Babu’s film may include a Hollywood star?

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli, two of the biggest names in Indian cinema, are coming together for a new movie. This news has got everyone excited because both are known for making great films. Rajamouli is a director who has made many hit movies like Magadheera, Eega, Baahubali, and RRR. His films are big, with amazing visuals and stories that audiences love.

Mahesh Babu is a superstar with fans all over the world. He is known for his strong acting and has a fan base that supports him no matter what. The idea of Rajamouli directing a movie with Mahesh Babu is thrilling because it brings together two powerful forces in Indian cinema.

There are also rumors that Hollywood actors and technicians might be part of this project. If these rumors are true, Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel movies, could be in the film. However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Rajamouli is working hard to make this movie special. He plans to make it big enough to appeal to international audiences. The project is expected to officially start by the end of this year, and the team hopes to finish filming as soon as possible.

There are also talks that other big actors like Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Chiyaan Vikram, and Deepika Padukone might join the cast. The movie is being produced by KL Narayana under the Durga Arts banner, which is known for making big movies.

Interestingly, Mahesh Babu has decided not to take any payment upfront for this movie. Instead, both he and Rajamouli might share the profits from the film, which could be more rewarding. This shows they believe the movie will be very successful.

Some sources say the movie might be similar to Indiana Jones, which means it could be an exciting adventure film. With all these exciting elements coming together, this movie is set to be a major event in Indian cinema.