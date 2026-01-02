ST student assaulted in govt hostel in Telangana

Hyderabad: A class 10 student of the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Boys Hostel in Kodakandla in Telangana’s Jangaon district was allegedly attacked by an intoxicated person, the police said.

A incident took place late on December 31 night, leading to a tense situation. The warden of the hostel was allegedly missing when the attack took place.

The victim, Dharavath Prabhakar, filed a complaint with the police, even as his parents were angy over the warden’s negligence.

The police registered a first information report and charged the accused under sections 329 (criminal trespassing), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(criminal intimidation), and 296B (committing obscene acts and songs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Ch Raju, Sub-Inspector of Police at the Kodakandla Police Station told Siasat.com.

However, no have been made, he said.