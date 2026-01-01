Telangana student dies in fire accident in Germany

Hyderabad: A student from Telangana died in a fire incident in Germany’s Magdeburg on Wednesday, December 31.

The deceased was identified as Thokala Hrithin Reddy, a resident of Malkapur village in Chilpur mandal of Jangaon district.

After completing his bachelor’s degree in Telangana, Hrithin Reddy had gone to Germany to pursue higher education in 2023. He was pursuing his master’s degree at the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Magdeburg.

According to reports, a fire broke out in the apartment he was staying in. In an attempt to escape the flames, he reportedly jumped from the building and suffered severe head injuries.

Despite medical efforts, his condition deteriorated and he succumbed to his injuries. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the exact circumstances of the incident are awaited.