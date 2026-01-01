Telangana student dies in fire accident in Germany

After completing his bachelor’s degree in Telangana, Hrithin Reddy had gone to Germany to pursue higher education in 2023.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 1st January 2026 4:55 pm IST
Photo of Telangana student Thokala Hrithin Reddy.
Thokala Hrithin Reddy, a resident of Malkapur village in Chilpur mandal of Jangaon district of Telangana.

Hyderabad: A student from Telangana died in a fire incident in Germany’s Magdeburg on Wednesday, December 31.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Thokala Hrithin Reddy, a resident of Malkapur village in Chilpur mandal of Jangaon district. 

After completing his bachelor’s degree in Telangana, Hrithin Reddy had gone to Germany to pursue higher education in 2023. He was pursuing his master’s degree at the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Magdeburg.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

According to reports, a fire broke out in the apartment he was staying in. In an attempt to escape the flames, he reportedly jumped from the building and suffered severe head injuries. 

Despite medical efforts, his condition deteriorated and he succumbed to his injuries. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the exact circumstances of the incident are awaited.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 1st January 2026 4:55 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Back to top button