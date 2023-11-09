Stabbed BRS Dubbak candidate Prabhakar Reddy files nomination

On October 30, Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed by a man in Siddipet while campaigning for elections.

BRS Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy files nomination from Dubbak

Hyderabad: BRS Medak MP Kotha Prabkhar Reddy and Dubbak candidate filed his nomination from on Thursday, November 9 a few days after he was attacked in Siddipet and later hospitalised in Hyderabad.

The BRS Dubbak candidate Reddy arrived at the RO office in an ambulance and filed nomination papers in the presence of BRS minister T Harish Rao.

On October 30, Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed by a man at Surampalli village in Siddipet while campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for November 30. As per reports, he is now stable and recovering.

Reddy had offered prayers at the temple ahead of his nomination for Medak Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019 when he emerged victorious.

Meanwhile, his followers have been campaigning across the constituency as he was unable to do it himself.

