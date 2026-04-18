Staffer hits student at govt school in Hyderabad for seeking extra egg

A woman worker, while gesturing with the cooking ladle, hit him accidentally. The boy suffered an injury on the head but it was not serious, police said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th April 2026 1:10 pm IST|   Updated: 18th April 2026 1:14 pm IST
Representational image
Representative photo

Hyderabad: An 11-year-old boy, who was collecting an extra egg during mid-day meals at a government school in Hyderabad, suffered injuries when a cooking ladle being used by a worker hit him, police said on Friday, April 17.

The boy, a student of sixth standard, approached for an extra egg when mid-day meal was being served at the school two days ago.

A woman worker, while gesturing with the cooking ladle, hit him accidentally. The boy suffered an injury on the head but it was not serious, police said.

Subhan Bakery

A case was registered against the woman under Section 118 of BNS (voluntarily causing hurt) and also relevant provisions of Juvenile Justice Act and she was served a notice, police added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th April 2026 1:10 pm IST|   Updated: 18th April 2026 1:14 pm IST

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