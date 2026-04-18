Staffer hits student at govt school in Hyderabad for seeking extra egg

Hyderabad: An 11-year-old boy, who was collecting an extra egg during mid-day meals at a government school in Hyderabad, suffered injuries when a cooking ladle being used by a worker hit him, police said on Friday, April 17.

The boy, a student of sixth standard, approached for an extra egg when mid-day meal was being served at the school two days ago.

A woman worker, while gesturing with the cooking ladle, hit him accidentally. The boy suffered an injury on the head but it was not serious, police said.

A case was registered against the woman under Section 118 of BNS (voluntarily causing hurt) and also relevant provisions of Juvenile Justice Act and she was served a notice, police added.