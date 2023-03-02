Stalin announces relief for TN farmers affected by unseasonal rains

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced relief of Rs 112.72 crore for farmers affected by unseasonal rains from the State Disaster Relief Fund and State Fund.

The Chief Minister’s office, in a statement, said that Stalin ordered the relief to be given to farmers of 9 districts of the state affected by unseasonal rains.

Officials of the Agriculture and Revenue Departments had conducted a joint survey of the crop damage due to unseasonal rains in Ariyalur, Myladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Thanjavur, Tiruchirapalli, Tiruvarur, and Madurai districts.

According to the joint survey report, it has been estimated that 93,874 hectares of other crops including rice have been destroyed in rains.

The Chief Minister’s relief will benefit 1,33,907 farmers, according to the statement from the Chief Minister’s office. The Chief Minister has also directed the officers to directly transfer the relief amount to the accounts of the beneficiary farmers.

