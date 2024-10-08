‘Stand by your words’: Siddaramaiah tells Ashoka on caste census

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed the statement of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on the caste census, saying that he is ‘relieved’ over his support to the caste census in the state.

“Reading the statement by Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, that the BJP has no objections or opposition to the caste census, and we (BJP) will always support its implementation, brought me a sense of relief,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that if the LoP acts as he has said, then the caste census will be implemented. “I am confident that the BJP’s dream of ‘Antyodaya’ (upliftment of the last person) will be realised. All you (Ashoka) need to do is ensure that you stand by your words,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that though the survey was completed in 2018, the report of the Kantharaj Commission could not be accepted at that time due to incomplete verification of the data.

“There were no other reasons for the delay. Now, the report is ready to be released, and both our party and government are committed to accepting it,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that all the Congress leaders have agreed to the caste census in principle, adding that there is no opposition in the party over the caste census.

“Misleading propaganda by opposition parties has caused baseless doubts and confusion among others due to misinformation. We will address the concerns and doubts of everyone, including religious heads, through discussions, and will soon take a decision to implement the caste census report,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the caste census report conducted by the Kantharaj Commission has not yet been released. “I haven’t read it either. Yet, R. Ashoka is claiming that it is unscientific and contains errors. Does he have access to the report? On what basis is he making these accusations,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that Ashoka is questioning why there was a sudden decision to release the report. “This is not a sudden decision. From the day we came to power, we have been discussing this. We believe in democracy and do not take sudden decisions without discussions and dialogue, unlike authoritarian regimes. We take decisions by building consensus, and this has caused some delay,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that he has no hesitation in calling the caste census his dream project.

“In 1992, the Supreme Court, in its order related to the Mandal report, suggested that a permanent backward classes commission be formed in each state to conduct periodic social and economic surveys,” he said.

He added that accordingly, in 1995, as Finance Minister, he established the Permanent Backward Classes Commission in Karnataka.

“In 2014, during my tenure as Chief Minister, I ordered a social and economic survey of the entire population of the state. I take pride in saying that this was the first such attempt in the country,” he said.

He said that Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly emphasised about the caste census as well. “If the BJP has no objections to the caste census, why aren’t the party leaders publicly supporting it instead of criticising us,” the Chief Minister said.

He claimed that the people have understood the stance of the BJP and RSS on reservation and social justice. “No matter what disguise you wear or how you colour your words, the people know their true intentions,” claimed the Chief Minister.