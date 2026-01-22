Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan’s reported fees for Hyderabad show

Zakir Khan is reportedly among the highest-paid stand-up comedians in India

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd January 2026 12:47 pm IST
Zakir Khan
Zakir Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Zakir Khan, one of India’s most popular stand-up comedians, is making headlines ever since he announced a long break from live performances during his recent show in Hyderabad. The comedian shared the update during his ongoing tour Papa Yaar, leaving fans emotional and surprised.

A video from the Hyderabad show has gone viral on social media, where the 38-year-old comedian revealed that he plans to take a prolonged hiatus, possibly until 2028, 2029, or even 2030. Citing health concerns and personal commitments, Zakir appeared visibly emotional as he addressed the audience, expressing gratitude for their support and calling the Hyderabad crowd “very close to his heart.”

Zakir Khan’s per show fees

Meanwhile, many are curious about how much Zakir earns per live show. According to Money Control, Zakir Khan charges between Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 5.5 lakh per performance, placing him among the highest-paid stand-up comedians in India. By that estimate, he earned a similar amount from his recent Hyderabad performance.

Add as a preferred source on Google

For the unversed, Zakir Khan rose to fame after winning Comedy Central’s India’s Best Stand-Up Comedian in 2012. Born on August 20, 1987, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, he is widely loved for his relatable storytelling, poetic humour, and shayari-laden performances.

Popularly known as the “Sakht Launda,” Zakir has delivered successful stand-up specials such as Haq Se Single, Kaksha Gyarvi, Tathastu, Mannpasand, and Delulu Express. Beyond comedy, he continues to be admired for his emotional connect with audiences and his ability to turn everyday experiences into heartfelt laughter. Zakir has delivered several successful stand-up specials and live shows across India and internationally.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd January 2026 12:47 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button