Mumbai: Zakir Khan, one of India’s most popular stand-up comedians, is making headlines ever since he announced a long break from live performances during his recent show in Hyderabad. The comedian shared the update during his ongoing tour Papa Yaar, leaving fans emotional and surprised.

A video from the Hyderabad show has gone viral on social media, where the 38-year-old comedian revealed that he plans to take a prolonged hiatus, possibly until 2028, 2029, or even 2030. Citing health concerns and personal commitments, Zakir appeared visibly emotional as he addressed the audience, expressing gratitude for their support and calling the Hyderabad crowd “very close to his heart.”

Zakir Khan’s per show fees

Meanwhile, many are curious about how much Zakir earns per live show. According to Money Control, Zakir Khan charges between Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 5.5 lakh per performance, placing him among the highest-paid stand-up comedians in India. By that estimate, he earned a similar amount from his recent Hyderabad performance.

For the unversed, Zakir Khan rose to fame after winning Comedy Central’s India’s Best Stand-Up Comedian in 2012. Born on August 20, 1987, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, he is widely loved for his relatable storytelling, poetic humour, and shayari-laden performances.

Popularly known as the “Sakht Launda,” Zakir has delivered successful stand-up specials such as Haq Se Single, Kaksha Gyarvi, Tathastu, Mannpasand, and Delulu Express. Beyond comedy, he continues to be admired for his emotional connect with audiences and his ability to turn everyday experiences into heartfelt laughter. Zakir has delivered several successful stand-up specials and live shows across India and internationally.