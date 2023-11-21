Star Air launches flights from Shivamogga to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Star Air introduced routes connecting Shivamogga to Hyderabad, Tirupati, and the North Goa Airport on Tuesday, November 21.

The Bengaluru-based regional airline, commenced its operations from Shivamogga marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy.

The airline will be operated four times a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, utilizing the advanced Embraer E175 aircraft.

Chairman of Star Air, Sanjay Ghodawat expressed his enthusiasm for the new route, highlighting the company’s commitment to enhancing connectivity for travellers.

“At Star Air, we are dedicated to connecting people to the places that matter most to them. We are thrilled to introduce this new route, providing more options for travellers to explore the incredible cities of Ajmer and Pushkar,” said Sanjay.