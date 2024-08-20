Star cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s biopic to celebrate his career and resilience

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer and the hero of the ICC 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh is getting a biopic. The yet-to-be-titled film promises to be a grand celebration of his journey and contributions to cricket including the unforgettable streak of 6 sixes in 2007 T20 World Cup, and his stunning performance in the 2011 World Cup owing to which India lifted the trophy after 28 years.

Since his international debut in 2000, Yuvraj Singh has left an indelible mark on cricket. He won fans over with his aggressive left-handed batting and electrifying fielding.

Talking about the film, Yuvraj said, “I am deeply honoured that my story will be showcased to millions of my fans across the globe by Bhushan ji & Ravi. Cricket has been my greatest love and source of strength through all the highs and lows. I hope this film inspires others to overcome their own challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering passion”.

BIOPIC ON CRICKETER YUVRAJ SINGH ANNOUNCED… BHUSHAN KUMAR – RAVI BHAGCHANDKA TO PRODUCE… In a groundbreaking announcement, producers #BhushanKumar and #RaviBhagchandka will bring cricket legend #YuvrajSingh's extraordinary life to the big screen.



The yet-to-be-titled film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Ravi Bhagchandka, who is known for ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ and ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’.

The cricketer’s journey extends beyond his cricketing achievements. In 2011, Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with cancer but he continued to play for his nation in the World Cup, and was declared player of the tournament for his stellar performance. His courageous battle and subsequent return to cricket in 2012 demonstrated remarkable resilience and inspired millions globally.

Bhushan Kumar said, “Yuvraj Singh’s life is a compelling narrative of resilience, triumph, and passion. His journey from a promising cricketer to a cricketing hero, and then to a hero in real life, is truly inspiring. I am thrilled to bring a story that needs to be told and heard through the big screen and to celebrate his extraordinary achievements”.

This marks the second time Ravi is bringing a cricketer’s story to the big screen. Reflecting on his connection with Yuvraj Singh, Ravi shared, “Yuvraj has been a dear friend for many years. I’m honoured that he trusted us to translate his incredible cricketing journey into a cinematic experience. Yuvraj is not just a world champion but a true legend in every sense of the word”.