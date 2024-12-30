Star director says NO to SRK and YES to Shahid Kapoor? Check truth

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, known for his suspenseful hits like Kahaani and Badla, has been making headlines after he stepped away from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie King. Speculations were rife that Sujoy is working on a new thriller and is in talks with Shahid Kapoor for that film.

From King to a New Project

Sujoy was initially set to direct King, a crime drama featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. However, director Siddharth Anand took over the project, allowing Sujoy to focus on his own ideas. Reports started doing rounds that he’s turning his attention to an untitled thriller that could bring Shahid Kapoor on board.

The idea of Sujoy and Shahid working together has been in the air since 2021, but scheduling conflicts prevented it from happening. Latest buzz suggested that both are prioritizing the project, aiming to start production in 2025. The script was also said to be complete.

What’s the truth?

However, as per HT, Shahid Kapoor’s team has denied that he’s in talks with Sujoy for any such film.

Though Shahid’s team has denied the reports, audiences are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation. If it happens, this project could become one of Bollywood’s most exciting thrillers.

Shahid Kapoor has proven his talent in thrillers with films like Fida and Haider. His recent work, including the web series Farzi, has shown his ability to handle gripping, intense roles. Fans are excited about the chance to see him in Sujoy’s world of mystery.

What’s Next for Shahid

Shahid is busy with his action-packed film Deva, set to release in January 2025, and another project with Vishal Bhardwaj. Despite his packed schedule, fans are hopeful this thriller with Sujoy will happen.