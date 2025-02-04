Stargazing camp in Hyderabad suburbs blends ancient stories with twinkling skies

Hyderabad: The Telangana forest development corporation (TGFDC) in collaboration with the Hyderabad adventure and trekkers club hosted a stargazing camp at Forest Trek Park, Manchirevula of Chilkur Reserve Forest.

Around 50 astronomy enthusiasts gathered at the scenic venue on Sunday evening, February 2.

TGFDC executive director L Ranjeet Naik stressed the importance of stargazing in a natural setting noting its connection to mindfulness and environmental awareness. He further stated “Observing the night sky amidst the forest enhances our awareness of the universe. Stargazing, like forest conservation, fosters respect for nature.”

The Seastar Smart Telescope impressed astronomy enthusiasts with its high-tech capabilities, capturing stunning images of planets and nebulae. Meanwhile, an 8-inch Dobsonian telescope offered breathtaking views of Jupiter’s banded atmosphere and Saturn’s iconic rings. The 130 Celestron Astromaster allowed viewers to witness the intricate dance of Jupiter’s four Galilean moons.

Participants at stargazing camp in Hyderabad suburbs also explored the cultural significance of these celestial formations in Hindu and Egyptian traditions with a special focus on the alignment of Orion’s Belt with the pyramids of Giza.

Photos: