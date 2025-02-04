Stargazing camp in Hyderabad suburbs blends ancient stories with twinkling skies

Around 50 astronomy enthusiasts gathered at the scenic venue on Sunday evening, February 2.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 4th February 2025 8:49 pm IST
Stargazing camp in Hyderabad suburbs blends ancient stories with twinkling skies
Stargazing camp in Hyderabad suburbs blends ancient stories with twinkling skies

Hyderabad: The Telangana forest development corporation (TGFDC) in collaboration with the Hyderabad adventure and trekkers club hosted a stargazing camp at Forest Trek Park, Manchirevula of Chilkur Reserve Forest.

Around 50 astronomy enthusiasts gathered at the scenic venue on Sunday evening, February 2.

TGFDC executive director L Ranjeet Naik stressed the importance of stargazing in a natural setting noting its connection to mindfulness and environmental awareness. He further stated “Observing the night sky amidst the forest enhances our awareness of the universe. Stargazing, like forest conservation, fosters respect for nature.”

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence
Also Read
Hyderabad: TGFDC launches overnight-stay nature camp at Chilkur forest

The Seastar Smart Telescope impressed astronomy enthusiasts with its high-tech capabilities, capturing stunning images of planets and nebulae. Meanwhile, an 8-inch Dobsonian telescope offered breathtaking views of Jupiter’s banded atmosphere and Saturn’s iconic rings. The 130 Celestron Astromaster allowed viewers to witness the intricate dance of Jupiter’s four Galilean moons.

Participants at stargazing camp in Hyderabad suburbs also explored the cultural significance of these celestial formations in Hindu and Egyptian traditions with a special focus on the alignment of Orion’s Belt with the pyramids of Giza.

Photos:

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 4th February 2025 8:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button