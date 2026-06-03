Starit of Hormuz could remain close till Sept, we don’t know: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has predicted the Strait of Hormuz could remain closed until September or even longer. In an interview with the New York Post, he said that oil prices nearing USD 98 a barrel were “not a big price to pay” if it prevented Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

“It is a worst-case scenario, but I hope the issue is resolved much sooner. Talks with Iran were progressing and evolving rapidly,” he said.

President Trump also expressed his desire to meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei in person, adding that the two sides were “getting along quite well” despite difficulties in the ongoing negotiations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a full-scale military action against Iran would solely depend on Trump. “Israel is ready to join any such operation. Iran had been significantly weakened,” he said.

This is new reality: Iran’s warning to Israel, US

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that Israel and the United States must accept a “new reality” in which Tehran sees itself as the winner of the conflict with the US and Israel.

The statement came after an Iranian strike on Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, June 3. The attack killed one Indian and injured 63 others. Tehran’s action followed a US strike on its Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read One killed as Iran strikes Kuwait airport terminal

Kuwait remain on high alert

Wednesday’s unprovoked attack on its busiest airport, resulting in one death and 63 injuries, has put the Middle Eastern country on high alert. Kuwaitis were left shocked with many expressing anger against Iran.

“What do they want from us?” asked Ali Rashid, a Kuwaiti citizen. He said the strike was so strong that the windows of his house shattered, leaving his little children terrified.

“We trust in the ability of our armed forces to confront these criminal attacks on our territory,” he added.

Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Sabah visited the damaged airport terminal and directed authorities to begin repair and rehabilitation work immediately.

Two Iranian diplomats were told to leave the country within 24 hours.