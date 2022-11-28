Stars attend comedian Ali’s daughter’s Nikah in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s famous comedian Ali’s daughter Fathima Rameezun got married in Hyderabad on Sunday, November 27. It was a big fat traditional wedding with several popular people from T-town in attendance.

Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni with his wife Amala Akkineni and megastar Chiranjeevi too were spotted having a gala time at the ceremony. Several pictures and videos have been circulating on social media. Have a look here.

Ali has worked in more than 1000 Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil movies. He is known for his comedy timing and his performance which plays a huge role in the success of the film. He played exceptional roles in a few movies like Tipp and a Vijay-starrer Tamil movie Puli. In 2016. he acted in a Tamil movie Evanda. His venture includes the Telugu movie Neelimalai starring Anand Krishna and Vrushali Gosavi in the lead roles. Ali married Zubeda Sultana in 1994. The couple has two daughters and a son.