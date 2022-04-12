Telangana Cabinet approves setting up six private universities in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that the state cabinet has approved the setting up of six private universities in the city of Hyderabad. He also announced that a ‘Pharma university’, which is the first of its kind in the world, will be part of these new campuses coming up in the city.

“Hyderabad has a lot of demand. In principle, the cabinet has approved the idea of these six universities coming up in the city. Their guidelines, rules and regulations, and application formats will be scrutinized and the process of setting up will happen,” KCR said.

The universities include Kaveri Agricultural University, Amity University, Guru Nanak University, MNR University (Pharma), a university by the National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR), and a university will be set up by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), the chief minister informed.

He also announced that the state cabinet has approved the repeal of Government Order 111. The GO was initially issued in 1996 prohibiting the erection of high-rise structures in the catchment areas of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar.