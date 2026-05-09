State govt aiming to make Hyderabad free of traffic woes, signal-free: CM

The government has taken up the rejuvenation of the highly-polluted Musi river here and is developing the Musi River Front, he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th May 2026 6:55 pm IST
Man in white shirt during meeting about Kaleshwaram project investigation.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, May 9, said the state government is aiming to make Hyderabad free of traffic woes and signal-free.

Reddy, who interacted with the parliamentary standing committee on urban affairs, said expansion of roads alone would not be enough to control traffic in the city, but a multi-transport system needs to be developed.

The government is establishing multi-level parking in the city to overcome the challenges of parking vehicles.

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The government has adopted the ‘CURE–PURE–RARE’ framework (Core Urban Region, Peri-Urban Region, and Rural Agri Region) to ensure balanced and inclusive development across the state, he said, according to an official release.

The state government has unveiled the ambitious ‘Telangana Rising Vision 2047’ document for the state’s comprehensive development, he said.

The government has taken up the rejuvenation of the highly-polluted Musi River here and is developing the Musi River Front, he said.

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With an aim to reduce pollution in the city, the state government is introducing EV buses in the state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC), Reddy said.

Officials, who made a presentation to the committee on drinking water supply, urban development, and Musi rejuvenation, urged them to help in getting more Central assistance for Hyderabad.

The standing committee’s chairperson, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and other members appreciated the revival of Musi as a revolutionary decision.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th May 2026 6:55 pm IST

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