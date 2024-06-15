Telangana govt to fill vacant posts in medical and health dept soon

Hyderabad: The State government is soon going to fill 531 civil assistant surgeon,193 lab technician, and 31 nursing officer vacant positions in the State, for which the notification is expected to be issued soon.

The move comes at a time when dengue and other viral fevers have been prevalent due to the onset of the monsoons. Taking serious note of it, the State government has begun the exercise to fill the vacancies in the medical and health department.

The state is already experiencing an acute shortage of civil assistant surgeons in primary health centers (PHC). To overcome it, 531 assistant surgeon posts would be filled, after which he Telangana State Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (TGSMHSRB) will be taking up the appointment of surgeons as per the demand in the PHCs.

The Lab Technician posts in the Diagnostic Test Centers are also vacant. Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TGVVP) will be issuing a notification for filling up of 193 Lab Technician posts.

The staff nurses who provide services to the patients will be filled in various government hospitals. TGSMHSRB will be issuing the notification to fill 31 staff nurses posts soon.