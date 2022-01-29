Step inside Gauahar Khan’s warm, luxurious bedroom [Video]

Mumbai: Television world’s gorgeous diva Gauahar Khan’s popularity is known for all. She is one of the most bold and confident actresses in the Telly ville and fans are in love with her for her straightforwardness.

Gauahar Khan and her husband reside in a swanky pad in Mumbai. The luxurious home comes with white furnishings with cozy furniture and ample of spots to chill. Earlier, we took you inside her residence in the city of dreams. In this write-up, let’s step inside her cozy bedroom that radiates warmth and peace.

The actress recently took to her Instagram and shared a video of the makeover of her room which has white walls, warm lights, furniture with that ‘vintage’ look and a carefully curated show pieces. The light and walls’ texture give this space a contemporary look.

Sharing the video, Gauahar Khan wrote, “How fresh and eye-pleasing is @athomestore ‘s makeover of my cozy bedroom! Would you like to indulge in the interior decorator in you at ‘simply-cant-ignore’ prices?” Check out the video below.

Also, scroll down to see more pictures of Gauahar Khan’s lavish home.

Gauahar began stepped into the glamour field as a model. She made her acting debut in 2009 with YRF’s Rocket Singh. She went on to feature in several hit films in her over 10 years of career. Gauahar was also appreciated for her song Jhallah Wallah from Ishaqzaade in 2014.

The diva took part in various reality TV show including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 3. She gained immense popularity with her stint in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 7 where she was emerged as the winner. She was even invited as a contestant in the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and was appreciated for her fearless attitude to certain tasks.