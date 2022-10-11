Step-inside Karan Kundrra’s luxurious home [Photos]

Mumbai: One of the most-loved and drool-worthy actors in the television industry, Karan Kundrra, has been gaining a lot of attention these days. He started grabbing headlines soon after he entered the Bigg Boss house last year where he ended up as a second runner-up. Karan and BB 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship is also one of the most talked-about topics among fans and media circles.

Karan Kundrra is currently one of the top-paid artists in the entertainment industry. According to various media reports, Karan Kundrra’s whopping net worth stands at Rs 74 crore (approx.) He charged around Rs 8 lakhs per week on Bigg Boss 15. Karan took home around Rs 2-3L per episode as jailor for Lock Upp season 1.

Considering his massive net worth, it is obvious that the actor likes to spend his hard-earned money on extravagant things that he loves. The actor recently fulfilled another dream from his list as he bought a plush apartment for himself in Bandra, Mumbai which is worth Rs 20cr.

Karan Kundrra is celebrating his 38th birthday today and on his special day, let’s have a sneak peek into his other three-bedroom apartment where he is currently residing. The actor’s plush abode is located in Mumbai’s Yari Road, a premium locality overlooking the Versova beach. From an aesthetically designed living area to a beautiful balcony, Karan’s bachelor pad is all things cool. Have a look.

Coming back to his career, Karan Kundrra made his acting debut with the TV show Kitni Mohabbat Hai in 2009. Apart from Bigg Boss 15, he also appeared in other reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha and MTV Roadies. He even tried his hands at hosting which was widely appreciated. He hosted shows like Gumraah, He Ticket and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Apart from this, the versatile actor has also been seen in movies like Horror Story, Mubarakan, and 1921 among others.