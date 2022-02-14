Step inside Sania Mirza’s Hyderabad home through her Instagram

Hyderabad: Sania Mirza is undoubtedly one of the most influential sports celebrities in India. The six-time Grand Slam Champion made her debut on the senior circuit at an ITF event in Chandigarh in 2001 at the age of 14. In April 2003, Mirza made her debut in the India Fed Cup team, winning all three singles matches. She also won the 2003 Wimbledon Championships Girls’ Doubles title.

Sania Mirza recently made headlines after she announced that she has plans of getting retired plans from the sport by the end of the 2022 season. She said her body was wearing down and she was also putting her 3-year-old son at risk by travelling so much with him in times of a pandemic.

Mirza married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010. The couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik in October of 2018. Though the tennis star has been residing with her husband and child in Dubai, Hyderabad has always been her first home.

Sania Mirza and her sister Anam Mirza are quite avid social media users and keep treating their followers with interesting posts. We surfed through their Instagram where we got our hands on many inside glimpses of their beautiful and palatial abode that is situated in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

In this article, we thought of taking you on a virtual tour of Mirza’s residence; featuring vintage art pieces from across the world, cosy nooks that make for the perfect photo-op, plush furnishings, amusing posters, a lots of greenery and of course, a big tennis court! Scroll down and check out the pictures!