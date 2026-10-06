Sting, non-veg on Tuesday: Rahul catches strays at CEC protest

As Opposition leaders marched towards the Election Commission office in Delhi on Tuesday, October 6, to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, something else caught the attention of netizens.

Videos of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra drinking an energy drink, ‘Sting’, and allegedly eating a chicken roll on a Tuesday have gone viral on social media, attracting funny reactions and even criticism from some.

The videos were filmed as the leaders sat at the Akashvani Bhavan premises after they were stopped from reaching the Election Commission office.

In one video, Rahul Gandhi is seen offering Priyanka a bottle with a red drink. The latter nods her head to decline the drink; however, she grabs the bottle after some more persuasion.

She sniffs the drink and double checks the label, showing apprehension towards the brightly coloured liquid. The video cuts off without her taking a sip.

Rahul Gandhi offered a cold drink to Priyanka Gandhi and told her that it wasn’t that strong, asking her to drink it.



Later, Priyanka smelled it and even asked another person about the cold drink, but she still didn’t drink it.



Even Priyanka has no trust in Rahul Gandhi 😭 pic.twitter.com/phWG4WTyZa — TEJASH 🚩 (@Tejashyy) October 6, 2026

While some found the brother-sister interaction cute, others wondered if Priyanka can’t trust Rahul, how could the public?

Others were suspicious if the drink had something mixed in it and looked over to a tired KC Venugopal as their “proof”.

“Looking at the guy on the right, smelling it makes total sense,” said one X user, while another chimed in saying “look at KC Venugopal, totally under the influence. ‘Boozed up’ look.”

Eating chicken roll on a Tuesday

After receiving some flak for “promoting” an unhealthy drink, Gandhi was also criticized for allegedly eating chicken on a Tuesday, especially during Pitru Paksha.

Pitru Paksha is a 16-lunar-day Hindu period dedicated to remembering, expressing gratitude to, and performing ancestral rites for departed forefathers.

Some Hindus generally consider Tuesdays off-limits for non-vegetarian consumption.

“Rahul Gandhi is protesting at Akashvani Bhavan and has ordered lunch from Khan Chacha in the middle of the afternoon. The food package has a red mark on it, which is used as a non-vegetarian sign. Even the roll packaging has the FSSAI’s red mark for non-vegetarian food. So, during Pitru Paksha, on a Tuesday, did Rahul Gandhi also sit down to eat a chicken roll?” asked Amit Kumar Sindhi on X.

Rahul Gandhi is protesting at Akashvani Bhavan and has ordered lunch from Khan Chacha in the middle of the afternoon.



The food package has a red mark on it, which is used as a non vegetarian sign. Even the roll packaging has the FSSAI’s red mark for non vegetarian food.



So,… pic.twitter.com/MAfMEf9l5b — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 6, 2026

Over 2.4 lakh people reacted to the video, with most of them coming to Gandhi’s support.

While some pointed out that not everyone observes Pitru Paksha, others criticised the post, saying people should not be policed on their dietary preferences.

“Are bhai, ye sab faltu ki baat hai, kaun kya kha raha hai, kya nahi wo uski personal choice hai (It is all useless; deciding what to eat and what not to eat is a personal choice),” said one X user.

“Why does he have to choose what he eats based on whatever day of the week or month or year it is? Idiotic post. On a side note, Rahul sure knows where to order the best food from,” said another.