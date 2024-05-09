‘Stock up on inverters, candles…’: KTR’s message to Telangana voters

Hyderabad: In an election message to voters, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) took a jibe at the ruling Congress government in Telangana to stock up inverters, charging bulbs and other alternate energy resources for Lok Sabha polling day on May 13.

“Request all fellow citizens to stock up on the following products 1. Inverter 2. Charging bulbs 3. Torch lights 4. Candles 5. Generators 6. Power Banks Remember it’s the Congress Govt, Not BRS’ Vote wisely on 13th May #Vote4Car#KCRForTelangana,” he said in a post on X.

The message is in line with the BRS’ narrative that power interruptions went up in the state after the Congress party came to power late last year.

The Congress and the BRS have been at loggerheads over the issue with BRS chief KCR leading the fight on the issue against the state government.

The Congress led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy has been fierce in its rebuttals to the BRS with “fact checks” issued by the TSSPDCL and data put out on the subject recently by Energy minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, blaming the BRS of “spreading lies.”