Stone pelting on Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy

Amaravati: The chief security officer of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was injured when unidentified persons pelted stones on his convoy at Nandigama in NTR district on Friday.

The incident occurred when the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president was addressing a roadshow as part of an anti-government protest in the town.

Naidu’s chief security officer Madhu Babu sustained a bleeding injury when a stone hit him on the chin. He was provided first aid.

Following the attack, National Security Guard (NSG) commandos went on alert and formed a cordon around Naidu.

The incident triggered tension in the town. Additional security personnel was deployed around Naidu’s vehicle. Police also asked him to wind up the roadshow.

Naidu condemned the stone pelting. He said poor security by the police led to the attack.

Blaming the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for the attack, the TDP chief asked Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy not to do Pulivendula politics. He said he will not be cowed down by such attacks.

In his speech, Naidu told people that their children will not have a secure future under the YSRCP rule. He remarked that the state will get a relief only when YSRCP is defeated in all Assembly constituencies.

The TDP leader reiterated that he will step into the Assembly only after becoming the chief minister.