‘Stop behaving like Aaradhya,’ Amitabh Bachchan tells Aishwarya Rai

Mumbai: The rumors about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage have been swirling for last few months. Despite 17 years of marriage, people continue to speculate about the couple’s relationship.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic post from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, which seemed to address the ongoing gossip.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Cryptic Message: Addressing the Rumors

Amitabh Bachchan is known for sharing thoughtful posts, and his recent message seemed to tackle the rumors about his family. He posted from the Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 set, hinting at frustration with the gossip, telling people to “shut up if they don’t have anything new to say.” While he didn’t directly mention Aishwarya and Abhishek’s marriage, fans quickly linked it to the ongoing talk.

At the same time, an old video of Amitabh and Aishwarya surfaced, where Aishwarya hugged her father-in-law and called him the best. Amitabh playfully told her to stop acting like her daughter, Aaradhya.

Though many found the moment sweet, others started unnecessary drama online, drawing comparisons between Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya.

Aishwarya’s Success at IIFA Utsavam 2024

Despite personal rumors, Aishwarya Rai continues to excel in her career. She recently won Best Actress at IIFA Utsavam 2024 for her role in Ponniyin Selvan. A clip of her introducing Aaradhya to industry stars also went viral, showing the strong bond between mother and daughter.